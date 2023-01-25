© 2023 KCBX
Playing With Food

Raising Sheep and Goats

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM PST
Goats in the sacrifice paddock
Fr. Ian Delinger
Goats waiting for food
Fr. Ian Delinger
The ram enjoying a tussle with a small shelter
Fr. Ian Delinger
The sheep in the neighbor's pasture
Fr. Ian Delinger
Lamb shoulder steak at the top; goat shoulder steak at the bottom
Fr. Ian Delinger
Lamb Birria (left) and Goat Birria (right) in a taste comparison
Fr. Ian Delinger

A Central Coast hobby farm is raising sheep and goats for high quality meat. Just south of Salinas, part way up a hill overlooking America’s Salad Bowl sits Turning Leaf Ranch. The Playing With Food Team was very interested in this small-scale animal husbandry and the flavors that result from it.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
