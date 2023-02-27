Playing With Produce Boxes
1 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 01
Leeks growing in the Talley Farms fields designated for the produce boxes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 02
Leeks being harvested for this week's produce boxes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 03
Leeks and carrots have to have a tractor loosen them before they are hand-harvested.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 04
The leeks are bundled for the boxes right in the field.
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 05
Red Little Gem Lettuce had been harvested earlier in the day.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 06
Crates of produce are lined up for assembling the produce boxes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 07
The assembly crew is very efficient at filling the boxes so the orders can go out.
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 12 — PWF - CSA -08
A full box gets closed up.
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 09
The filled boxes get palletized and loaded onto trucks to be delivered to their pick-up location.
Fr. Ian Delinger
10 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 11
The box was chock full of delicious local produce.
Fr. Ian Delinger
11 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 12
Using the recipe card provided in the box, Fr. Ian made the Napa Cabbage Salad with Thai Peanut Sauce and added some shredded chicken.
Fr. Ian Delinger
12 of 12 — PWF - CSA - 13
Using the recipe provided, Fr. Ian prepared the Garlicky Roasted Broccoli to accompany Lamb Chops and some Mac & Cheese.
Fr. Ian Delinger