playing_with_food.png
Playing With Food

Playing With Produce Boxes

Published February 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST
PWF - CSA - 01
1 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 01
Leeks growing in the Talley Farms fields designated for the produce boxes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 02
2 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 02
Leeks being harvested for this week's produce boxes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 03
3 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 03
Leeks and carrots have to have a tractor loosen them before they are hand-harvested.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 04
4 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 04
The leeks are bundled for the boxes right in the field.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 05
5 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 05
Red Little Gem Lettuce had been harvested earlier in the day.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 06
6 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 06
Crates of produce are lined up for assembling the produce boxes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 07
7 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 07
The assembly crew is very efficient at filling the boxes so the orders can go out.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA -08
8 of 12  — PWF - CSA -08
A full box gets closed up.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 09
9 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 09
The filled boxes get palletized and loaded onto trucks to be delivered to their pick-up location.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 11
10 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 11
The box was chock full of delicious local produce.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 12
11 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 12
Using the recipe card provided in the box, Fr. Ian made the Napa Cabbage Salad with Thai Peanut Sauce and added some shredded chicken.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - CSA - 13
12 of 12  — PWF - CSA - 13
Using the recipe provided, Fr. Ian prepared the Garlicky Roasted Broccoli to accompany Lamb Chops and some Mac & Cheese.
Fr. Ian Delinger

Did you believe, like Fr. Ian did, that produce boxes are just fruits and vegetables just left over from mass-farming destined for the supermarket shelves? Well, the Playing With Food Team went directly to the farm and found out that this is not the model for your local produce box.

