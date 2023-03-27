© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
playing_with_food.png
Playing With Food

A New Kind of Cafe

Published March 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT
PWF - Bridge 01.jpg
1 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 01.jpg
The Bridge Cafe is a new social enterprise helping justice-involved individuals gain skills and transform the lives of those impacted by crime.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Bridge 02.jpg
2 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 02.jpg
The Bridge Cafe is giving us our daily bread at the same time it is giving staff skills and confidence.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Bridge 03.jpg
3 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 03.jpg
All of these delicious-looking pastries and quiche are made on-site.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Bridge 04.jpg
4 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 04.jpg
There are daily specials - this day it was Biscuits and Gravy!
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Bridge 05.jpg
5 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 05.jpg
The laquered doughs (croissants and morning buns) require special equipment that there currently isn't room for. So, a local bakery delivers the prepped dough, which is proofed at The Bridge Cafe and baked fresh every morning.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Bridge 07.jpg
6 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 07.jpg
This is what is used to score the top of the baked quiche, then a sharp knife is used to make the perfect cut for the perfect slice.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Bridge 08.jpg
7 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 08.jpg
The quiche lived up to its reputation!
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Bridge 06.jpg
8 of 8  — PWF - Bridge 06.jpg
This mural was designed to show the transformation that the cafe offers.
Fr. Ian Delinger

Restorative Partners has been transforming lives in San Luis Obispo County for about a decade. Now they have started a new kind of cafe. The Bridge Cafe in SLO is new social enterprise that is giving skills and opportunities to justice-involved individuals, and giving the SLO community delicious food.

Playing With Food