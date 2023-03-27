A New Kind of Cafe
The Bridge Cafe is a new social enterprise helping justice-involved individuals gain skills and transform the lives of those impacted by crime.
The Bridge Cafe is giving us our daily bread at the same time it is giving staff skills and confidence.
All of these delicious-looking pastries and quiche are made on-site.
There are daily specials - this day it was Biscuits and Gravy!
The laquered doughs (croissants and morning buns) require special equipment that there currently isn't room for. So, a local bakery delivers the prepped dough, which is proofed at The Bridge Cafe and baked fresh every morning.
This is what is used to score the top of the baked quiche, then a sharp knife is used to make the perfect cut for the perfect slice.
The quiche lived up to its reputation!
This mural was designed to show the transformation that the cafe offers.
