Cambodian Cuisine of the Central Coast
Dried and Salted Daikon Radish made by Chenda's mother
Fr. Ian Delinger
Just a few of the fresh vegetables that will go into both soups
Chenda sprouted her own mung beans for the soups
There were five garnishes and these condiments to accompany the soups
Every one of these garnishes and condiments were used to give the soups that Southeast Asian character
The Vietnamese Phở
Cambodian Chicken Soup called Keuy Teo
