© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Playing With Food

Playing With Pretzels

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published May 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT
Brett and Kaylan portion the pretzel dough into 0.42 of a pound
1 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 01.jpg
Brett and Kaylan portion the pretzel dough into 0.42 of a pound
Fr. Ian Delinger
Kaylan uses the dough mold to pre-shape the dough
2 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 02.jpg
Kaylan uses the dough mold to pre-shape the dough
Fr. Ian Delinger
The pre-shaped pretzel dough as it comes out of the dough mold
3 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 03.jpg
The pre-shaped pretzel dough as it comes out of the dough mold
Brett shapes the dough portion which will result in the familiar pretzel shape.
4 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 04.jpg
Brett shapes the dough portion which will result in the familiar pretzel shape.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The shaped pretzels need to rest for a short while.
5 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 05.jpg
The shaped pretzels need to rest for a short while.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The pretzels get dipped into a lye solution, which gives them their deep brown and crispy crust.
6 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 06.jpg
The pretzels get dipped into a lye solution, which gives them their deep brown and crispy crust.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The lye-dipped pretzels are ready for salt and then the oven.
7 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 07.jpg
The lye-dipped pretzels are ready for salt and then the oven.
Brett adds the salt just before putting the whole rack of trays of pretzels into the oven.
8 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 08.jpg
Brett adds the salt just before putting the whole rack of trays of pretzels into the oven.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Pretzels right out of the oven!
9 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 09.jpg
Pretzels right out of the oven!
Fr. Ian Delinger
A tasting of the special shape of an "8" for the 8th anniversary of a customer.
10 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 10.jpg
A tasting of the special shape of an "8" for the 8th anniversary of a customer.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Pretzel and Cheese at Beda's Biergarten in San Luis Obispo
11 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 11.jpg
Pretzel and Cheese at Beda's Biergarten in San Luis Obispo
Fr. Ian Delinger
According to German-born Beda, there is no special way to eat a pretzel...just whatever suits the eater.
12 of 12  — PWF - Pretzels 12.jpg
According to German-born Beda, there is no special way to eat a pretzel...just whatever suits the eater.
Fr. Ian Delinger

Pretzels are a snack that comes in a wide variety of forms. We are all familiar with soft pretzels, hard pretzels, pretzel sticks and more recently pretzel buns. Here on the Central Coast, a bakery makes a traditional Bavarian soft pretzel from scratch.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger