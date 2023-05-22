Playing With Pretzels
Brett and Kaylan portion the pretzel dough into 0.42 of a pound
Fr. Ian Delinger
Kaylan uses the dough mold to pre-shape the dough
Fr. Ian Delinger
The pre-shaped pretzel dough as it comes out of the dough mold
Brett shapes the dough portion which will result in the familiar pretzel shape.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The shaped pretzels need to rest for a short while.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The pretzels get dipped into a lye solution, which gives them their deep brown and crispy crust.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The lye-dipped pretzels are ready for salt and then the oven.
Brett adds the salt just before putting the whole rack of trays of pretzels into the oven.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Pretzels right out of the oven!
Fr. Ian Delinger
A tasting of the special shape of an "8" for the 8th anniversary of a customer.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Pretzel and Cheese at Beda's Biergarten in San Luis Obispo
Fr. Ian Delinger
According to German-born Beda, there is no special way to eat a pretzel...just whatever suits the eater.
Fr. Ian Delinger