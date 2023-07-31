A Vanilla Journey

© 2023 KCBX
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT
The vanilla pod forming
Josephine Lochhead
Hand-pollinating the flower
Josephine Lochhead
Freshly-harvested vanilla pods
Josephine Lochhead
Sorting the pods
Josephine Lochhead
Sorting the pods
Josephine Lochhead
Dipping the beans in hot water turns them the brown color we are familiar with.
Josephine Lochhead
The bundle on top is Foxy Red Splits. The bundle on the bottom are Gourmets.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Bottling equipment
Fr. Ian Delinger
The percolators in which the vanilla flavor is cold-extracted with water and alcohol.
Fr. Ian Delinger
For security, each bean is stamped with the farmers unique stamp, like branding.
Fr. Ian Delinger

We use vanilla all the time in all sorts of cooking, especially baking and in ice cream. Vanilla comes from exotic places, but a major national brand is produced in Paso Robles. The Playing With Food team took a journey to explore just how exotic this ordinary, standard foodstuff is.

