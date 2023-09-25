Playing with Bees and Honey
The hives at the California Bee Company in See Canyon.
Bees around the hives at the California Bee Company.
Transporting honey to be bottled.
Honey at the Farmers' Market, along with honeycomb and bee pollen.
Bees hard at work in Rob's flow hive.
The flow hive is constructed so that the honey can be extracted by simply turning the knob at the bottom and letting the honey flow out.
Rob's honey was very dark in color, almost like molasses, and had a wonderful earthly note on the palette.
