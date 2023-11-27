From Orchard to Bottle: Cider
Hard cider at Two Broads Ciderworks starts with organic apples from their orchard just south of San Luis Obispo.
Megan and her crew pick apples by hand for the cider.
This is the hopper when not in use.
This is the hopper in use.
The crew sorts apples using the criteria Maggie gives them.
Morgan puts the apples into the mill which chops up the apples so the juice can be pressed out of them.
The milled apples go into a press with an inflatable bladder in the center of it. The walls are perforated to allow juice to flow out.
You can see the inflatable bladder in the center (red).
When the press is full, the bladder can be expanded to express the juice.
The expanding bladder expresses the juice from the apples, which flows out from the sides of the press into buckets.
Once all of the picking, sorting, milling and pressing is done, the juice is fermented and eventually becomes a pleasant adult beverage ... not usually served in chemistry lab beakers.
The story of Two Broads Ciderworks deeply involves a forklift!
