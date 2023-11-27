© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

From Orchard to Bottle: Cider

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published November 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM PST
Hard cider at Two Broads Ciderworks starts with organic apples from their orchard just south of San Luis Obispo.
Hard cider at Two Broads Ciderworks starts with organic apples from their orchard just south of San Luis Obispo.
Megan and her crew pick apples by hand for the cider.
Megan and her crew pick apples by hand for the cider.
This is the hopper when not in use.
This is the hopper when not in use.
This is the hopper in use.
This is the hopper in use.
The crew sorts apples using the criteria Maggie gives them.
The crew sorts apples using the criteria Maggie gives them.
Morgan puts the apples into the mill which chops up the apples so the juice can be pressed out of them.
Morgan puts the apples into the mill which chops up the apples so the juice can be pressed out of them.
The milled apples go into a press with an inflatable bladder in the center of it. The walls are perforated to allow juice to flow out.
The milled apples go into a press with an inflatable bladder in the center of it. The walls are perforated to allow juice to flow out.
You can see the inflatable bladder in the center (red).
You can see the inflatable bladder in the center (red).
When the press is full, the bladder can be expanded to express the juice.
When the press is full, the bladder can be expanded to express the juice.
The expanding bladder expresses the juice from the apples, which flows out from the sides of the press into buckets.
The expanding bladder expresses the juice from the apples, which flows out from the sides of the press into buckets.
Once all of the picking, sorting, milling and pressing is done, the juice is fermented and eventually becomes a pleasant adult beverage ... not usually served in chemistry lab beakers.
Once all of the picking, sorting, milling and pressing is done, the juice is fermented and eventually becomes a pleasant adult beverage ... not usually served in chemistry lab beakers.
The story of Two Broads Ciderworks deeply involves a forklift!
The story of Two Broads Ciderworks deeply involves a forklift!
The craft cider movement on the Central Coast is producing cider where every barrel is unique in flavor and character. I just had to explore more, and I started in the orchard, and went all the way to bottle.

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
