© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Playing With Food

Playing With Olives

Published January 29, 2024 at 1:58 PM PST
The grove at Santa Barbara Olive Company at Goleta
1 of 9  — PWF - Olives - 01.jpg
The grove at Santa Barbara Olive Company at Goleta
Fr. Ian Delinger
The barrels that the brine-cured olives are cured in.
2 of 9  — PWF - Olives 02.jpg
The barrels that the brine-cured olives are cured in.
Fr. Ian Delinger
A bucket of salt-cured olives at Santa Barbara Olive Company.
3 of 9  — PWF - Olives 03.jpg
A bucket of salt-cured olives at Santa Barbara Olive Company.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Every olive is pitted by hand with this nifty tool, and then bottled.
4 of 9  — PWF - Olives 04.jpg
Every olive is pitted by hand with this nifty tool, and then bottled.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Ripe olives on the tree at Solana Farms in Santa Margarita.
5 of 9  — PWF - Olives 05.jpg
Ripe olives on the tree at Solana Farms in Santa Margarita.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Harvested olives, washed and ready to be salt-cured.
6 of 9  — PWF - Olives 06.jpg
Harvested olives, washed and ready to be salt-cured.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Layering the olives in salt until they are completely covered.
7 of 9  — PWF - Olives 07.jpg
Layering the olives in salt until they are completely covered.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The cured olives drying before bottling.
8 of 9  — PWF - Olives 08.jpg
The cured olives drying before bottling.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The final product! Several jars of salt-cured black olives. Delicious!
9 of 9  — PWF - Olives 09.jpg
The final product! Several jars of salt-cured black olives. Delicious!
Fr. Ian Delinger

Olives are a delicious snack, and the come in so many varieties. But olives are inedible straight off the tree. But curing olives does not have to be that difficult, and Playing With Food learned how.

Playing With Food