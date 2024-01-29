Playing With Olives
The grove at Santa Barbara Olive Company at Goleta
Fr. Ian Delinger
The barrels that the brine-cured olives are cured in.
Fr. Ian Delinger
A bucket of salt-cured olives at Santa Barbara Olive Company.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Every olive is pitted by hand with this nifty tool, and then bottled.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Ripe olives on the tree at Solana Farms in Santa Margarita.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Harvested olives, washed and ready to be salt-cured.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Layering the olives in salt until they are completely covered.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The cured olives drying before bottling.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The final product! Several jars of salt-cured black olives. Delicious!
Fr. Ian Delinger