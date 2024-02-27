© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Playing With Food

Playing With Pasta

Published February 27, 2024 at 10:59 AM PST
ETTO in Paso Robles makes many different shapes of dried pasta.
1 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 01.jpg
ETTO in Paso Robles makes many different shapes of dried pasta.
Fr. Ian Delinger
ETTO produces pasta for wholesale to local restaurants and schools.
2 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 02.jpg
ETTO produces pasta for wholesale to local restaurants and schools.
Fr. Ian Delinger
This device loads the finished pasta into packaging.
3 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 03.jpg
This device loads the finished pasta into packaging.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Pasta is made in-house at Humble Oven Food & Company in San Luis Obispo.
4 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 04.jpg
Pasta is made in-house at Humble Oven Food & Company in San Luis Obispo.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Humble Oven owner Mason fills the pasta machine with 100% Durum Semolina, which he has found is the best flour for his product.
5 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 05.jpg
Humble Oven owner Mason fills the pasta machine with 100% Durum Semolina, which he has found is the best flour for his product.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Humble Oven pasta machine is a tabletop version of what ETTO uses. ETTO's largest pasta machine almost touches the ceiling!
6 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 06.jpg
The Humble Oven pasta machine is a tabletop version of what ETTO uses. ETTO's largest pasta machine almost touches the ceiling!
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fusiili coming out of the pasta machine, shaped by the die.
7 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 07.jpg
Fusiili coming out of the pasta machine, shaped by the die.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Mason shows off a finished batch of fusilli.
8 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 08.jpg
Mason shows off a finished batch of fusilli.
Fr. Ian Delinger
A die creates the shape as the pasta dough is extruded from the pasta machine
9 of 9  — PWF - Pasta 09.jpg
A die creates the shape as the pasta dough is extruded from the pasta machine
Fr. Ian Delinger

EVERYONE loves pasta! The Playing With Food Team met up with two Central Coast pasta makers: one commercial, and one in-house restaurant. And we made some delicious discoveries!

Playing With Food