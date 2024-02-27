Playing With Pasta
ETTO in Paso Robles makes many different shapes of dried pasta.
ETTO produces pasta for wholesale to local restaurants and schools.
This device loads the finished pasta into packaging.
Pasta is made in-house at Humble Oven Food & Company in San Luis Obispo.
Humble Oven owner Mason fills the pasta machine with 100% Durum Semolina, which he has found is the best flour for his product.
The Humble Oven pasta machine is a tabletop version of what ETTO uses. ETTO's largest pasta machine almost touches the ceiling!
Fusiili coming out of the pasta machine, shaped by the die.
Mason shows off a finished batch of fusilli.
A die creates the shape as the pasta dough is extruded from the pasta machine
