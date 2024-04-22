Playing With Memoirs
The well-loved Julia Child cookbook alongside Brigit Binn's cookbook she wrote in 6th grade.
The binding of the Julia Child cookbook is broken at the well-loved souffle recipe!
Brigit's first cookbook has some fun memories.
You can clean a copper bowl with lemon juice and salt! Who knew!
Improve your egg white fluffing with a copper bowl.
This beautiful souffle mixture is now ready to go into the oven.
Brigit takes the souffle out of the oven, and it has a cheese crust not only on the top, but all around the sides!
Brigit Binns with her souffle, a cherished recipe and dish that she's made thousands of times.
It was probably the best souffle the Playing With Food Team has ever tasted!
On the cover of her book "Rottenkid", Brigit is that escargot snail that is "gettin' outta dodge!"
