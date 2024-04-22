Playing With Memoirs

© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:51 PM PDT
The well-loved Julia Child cookbook alongside Brigit Binn's cookbook she wrote in 6th grade.
The well-loved Julia Child cookbook alongside Brigit Binn's cookbook she wrote in 6th grade.
The binding of the Julia Child cookbook is broken at the well-loved souffle recipe!
The binding of the Julia Child cookbook is broken at the well-loved souffle recipe!
Brigit's first cookbook has some fun memories.
Brigit's first cookbook has some fun memories.
You can clean a copper bowl with lemon juice and salt! Who knew!
You can clean a copper bowl with lemon juice and salt! Who knew!
Improve your egg white fluffing with a copper bowl.
Improve your egg white fluffing with a copper bowl.
This beautiful souffle mixture is now ready to go into the oven.
This beautiful souffle mixture is now ready to go into the oven.
Brigit takes the souffle out of the oven, and it has a cheese crust not only on the top, but all around the sides!
Brigit takes the souffle out of the oven, and it has a cheese crust not only on the top, but all around the sides!
Brigit Binns with her souffle, a cherished recipe and dish that she's made thousands of times.
Brigit Binns with her souffle, a cherished recipe and dish that she's made thousands of times.
It was probably the best souffle the Playing With Food Team has ever tasted!
It was probably the best souffle the Playing With Food Team has ever tasted!
On the cover of her book "Rottenkid", Brigit is that escargot snail that is "gettin' outta dodge!"
On the cover of her book "Rottenkid", Brigit is that escargot snail that is "gettin' outta dodge!"
Accomplished cookbook author for Williams-Sonoma and other publishers, Brigit Binns, lives right here on the Central Coast. After a career of writing recipes, she has now written a memoir of growing up in Hollywood as daughter of actor Ed Binns. Brigit invited the Playing With Food Team into her kitchen to cook, chat and eat, our favorite pastime.

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
