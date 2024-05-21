Good Food Goes From Farm-to-School
School lunch at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel. The kumquats and apples are locally grown. The honey in the cornbread is locally sourced.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Finger limes from Shanley Farms are a bit hit with the school kids.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Finger limes are fun to open and see the pearls, and to eat!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The fresh salad bar at Lillian Larsen Elementary School offers the kids many healthy, locally grown options.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The cornbread at Lillian Larsen Elementary School is made from locally grown honey and uses less sugar to be healthier.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The drumsticks are not locally sourced, but if anyone knows a local poultry farmer, get in touch with San Miguel USD.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Edna Bakery in the Edna Valley supplies many bread items, including the hoagie rolls for the sandwiches.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Lillian Larsen Elementary School kitchen is being overhauled. For this school year, the mobile kitchen means the kids get to dine al fresco.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Lillian Larsen middle schoolers are engaged in a project involving growing wheat.
Fr. Ian Delinger