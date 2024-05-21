© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

Good Food Goes From Farm-to-School

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published May 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM PDT
School lunch at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel. The kumquats and apples are locally grown. The honey in the cornbread is locally sourced.
1 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 1.jpg
School lunch at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel. The kumquats and apples are locally grown. The honey in the cornbread is locally sourced.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Finger limes from Shanley Farms are a bit hit with the school kids.
2 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 2.jpg
Finger limes from Shanley Farms are a bit hit with the school kids.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Finger limes are fun to open and see the pearls, and to eat!
3 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 3.jpg
Finger limes are fun to open and see the pearls, and to eat!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The fresh salad bar at Lillian Larsen Elementary School offers the kids many healthy, locally grown options.
4 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 4.jpg
The fresh salad bar at Lillian Larsen Elementary School offers the kids many healthy, locally grown options.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The cornbread at Lillian Larsen Elementary School is made from locally grown honey and uses less sugar to be healthier.
5 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 5.jpg
The cornbread at Lillian Larsen Elementary School is made from locally grown honey and uses less sugar to be healthier.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The drumsticks are not locally sourced, but if anyone knows a local poultry farmer, get in touch with San Miguel USD.
6 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 6.jpg
The drumsticks are not locally sourced, but if anyone knows a local poultry farmer, get in touch with San Miguel USD.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Edna Bakery in the Edna Valley supplies many bread items, including the hoagie rolls for the sandwiches.
7 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 7.jpg
Edna Bakery in the Edna Valley supplies many bread items, including the hoagie rolls for the sandwiches.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Lillian Larsen Elementary School kitchen is being overhauled. For this school year, the mobile kitchen means the kids get to dine al fresco.
8 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 8.jpg
The Lillian Larsen Elementary School kitchen is being overhauled. For this school year, the mobile kitchen means the kids get to dine al fresco.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Lillian Larsen middle schoolers are engaged in a project involving growing wheat.
9 of 9  — PWF - Farm-to-School 9.jpg
The Lillian Larsen middle schoolers are engaged in a project involving growing wheat.
Fr. Ian Delinger

Local farmers are giving school lunches a complete makeover thanks to a relatively new program of farm-to-school. Local farmers stop by to drop off freshly-picked, locally-grown fruits and vegetables, freshly-baked bread, kumquats and more!

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger