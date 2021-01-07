Central Coast Voices: Celebrating Jewish culture through film

For 11 years, the dream of The San Luis Obispo (SLO) Jewish Film Festival has been to share with our neighbors a broad spectrum of movies that celebrate the diversity of the Jewish experience. Short films, dramas, comedies and documentary gems from all over the world to bring us stories that remind us of our shared humanity. More than great films, the festival brings participants intimate filmmaker conversations and lively discussions with community partners. You don’t have to be Jewish to join the celebration and celebrate Jewish culture, this film festival has something for everyone. Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Co-Directors of the SLO Jewish Film Festival, Lauren Bandara, Executive Director of The Jewish Community Center (JCC)-Federation of and SLO, and Muara Johnston, as well as filmmaker Jody Belsher, director of Summer in the Country, as they talk about the upcoming SLO Jewish Film Festival, a unique cultural experience on California’s Central Coast - celebrating Jewish life, community, and films.

Broadcast date: 1/7/21

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.