Central Coast Voices: COVID-19 response efforts and stories

COVID-19 is currently surging across the United States, including the Central Coast. As of today, California has 1,420,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 20,243 deaths. The rate of positive tests over the last 14 days is at 8.8 percent. There have been 30,851 new confirmed COVID cases so far today, a 2.2% increase from yesterday, and sadly as of this morning 196 individuals have lost their lives to COVID. As cases explode, communities are grappling with another lockdown and the economic and psychological impacts of the pandemic. While hope is on the horizon, with vaccines looking to be out soon, what can the community and individuals do in the meantime to protect ourselves and others from this deadly disease?Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer, as she provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic response in the County of San Luis Obispo, including information on new and expanded testing opportunities, and why testing is so important to fighting the pandemic, and we hear from local COVID-19 survivor John Porter, who will share his story and concerns as cases continue to rise throughout the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 12/10/2020

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.