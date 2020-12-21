KCBX Holiday Program Schedule 2020

Looking for festive entertainment during the holidays? KCBX has loads of music and spoken work programming for you. Many of our regular shows will feature holiday music and talk, and we are also offering the following specials.

Christmas Eve, Thursday 12/24/20

9:00 AM – Noon

A Morning Cup Christmas Spectacular…Jerome Taylor is our musical Santa Claus, sharing a sleigh full of songs from many genres. You’ll hear everything from Christmas blues to comical novelty songs. Jerome’s collection of holiday music is staggering, so expect to hear plenty of variety, including new takes on old favorites along with songs you’ve never heard but will come to love.

1:00-2:00 PM

Living On Earth: Stories of Warmth and Light…For the darkest time of the year, Living on Earth brings you a special holiday show full of stories for the season that connect us with nature. Hear Native American tales about the winter sky, the return of the Sun, and why some trees stay green in winter—along with an English wassail story, and more.

6:30-8:00 PM

The Road Home for Christmas…Marisa Waddell plays a show of Americana music, its roots, and its Christmas tree branches. Hear a handpicked selection of songs rooted in folk, country, the blues and more—with tracks from Keb’ Mo’, Loretta Lynn, Los Lobos, Kacey Musgraves and many others.

10:00-11:00 PM

Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration…Christian McBride brings you some swingin’ holiday classics featuring The Sherman Irby sextet recorded live at Dizzy's Club in Lincoln Center.

11:00 PM – Midnight

Jazz Piano Christmas…Join us for a musical tradition from NPR. Felix Contreras hosts a concert recorded at the Kennedy Center. This year, the holiday tradition spotlights three of today's most prolific jazz pianists: REDWOOD, Cory Henry, and NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron.

Christmas Day, Friday 12/25/20

9:00-10:00 AM

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink…The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered's Ari Shapiro.

10:00-11:00 AM

Jazz Piano Christmas…Join us for a musical tradition from NPR. Felix Contreras hosts a concert recorded at the Kennedy Center. This year, the holiday tradition spotlights three of today's most prolific jazz pianists: REDWOOD, Cory Henry, and NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron.

11:00 AM – Noon

Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special…Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, including Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more!

1:00-2:00 PM

Selected Shorts: Christmas Spirits High and Low…We want Christmas to be merry and bright, but sometimes the season can be challenging. Hear two stories that do deliver good cheer in the end. One features a hideous Christmas tree and a demanding parent with a long memory. The other reveals frayed tempers and a miracle.

10:00 PM – Midnight

Ritmo y Sabor y Santa Claus…Get ready to dance on Christmas night as Jerome Taylor shares Latin Christmas music from his vast collection.