Wednesdays, 1:00PM - 1:30PM

This award-winning series of half-hour shows features the “bioneers” – social and scientific innovators with breakthrough solutions for people and planet. Cutting edge – charismatic – provocative – hopeful. These are the ardent voices of our most brilliant visionaries with both feet on the ground. They span the rich arc of human endeavor and practical transformation toward a future environment of hope. Produced by Collective Heritage Institute/Bioneers, an internationally acclaimed nonprofit educational organization.

Visit the Bioneers Website

Central Coast Bioneers is the Bioneers Network Member for the San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County and Monterey County region.

Visit the Central Coast Bioneers Website