Bioneers
Wednesdays, 1:00PM - 1:30PM
This award-winning series of half-hour shows features the “bioneers” – social and scientific innovators with breakthrough solutions for people and planet. Cutting edge – charismatic – provocative – hopeful. These are the ardent voices of our most brilliant visionaries with both feet on the ground. They span the rich arc of human endeavor and practical transformation toward a future environment of hope. Produced by Collective Heritage Institute/Bioneers, an internationally acclaimed nonprofit educational organization.
Central Coast Bioneers is the Bioneers Network Member for the San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County and Monterey County region.