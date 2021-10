Saturdays, Noon - 3:00 PM

Janelle Younger features mostly acoustic, handmade, and homespun music. You’ll hear singer-songwriters, live music, local performers, and lots more. Tune in to check out the best new music, and get re-acquainted with some old favorites every Saturday afternoon from noon to 3:00.

Missed the program? You can hear the last show from our On Demand Player.