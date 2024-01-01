Code Switch & Life Kit

Sundays from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Every Sunday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., Code Switch and Life Kit bring you an hour of important ideas and practical advice. You'll hear stories about race and identity that expand your mind, and then you'll learn practical ways to make your life better.

The hour starts with Code Switch, featuring journalists of color tackling the subject of race head-on. Code Switch explores how race impacts every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, sports, and more.

In the second part of the show, Life Kit offers tips and guidance on a wide range of topics. From saving money to prepping for job interviews, developing good mental health habits and more, Life Kit talks with the experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit is your go-to place for thoughtful advice.