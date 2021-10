Fridays, 1:00PM - 1:30PM

CounterSpin, a weekly radio show from FAIR (Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting), provides a critical examination of the major stories every week, and exposes what the mainstream media might have missed in their own coverage. Hosted by Janine Jackson, Steve Rendall and Peter Hart, CounterSpin is heard on more than 150 noncommercial stations across the United States and Canada.

Website

Contact Counterspin

130 W. 25th Street

New York, NY 10001

Phone: (212) 633-6700