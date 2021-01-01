Weekdays, 12:00PM - 1:00PM

Democracy Now! is a daily, nonprofit, independently syndicated program of news, analysis, and opinion hosted by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan González. The program includes daily news headlines and in-depth interviews with people at the forefront of the world’s most pressing issues. On Democracy Now!, you’ll hear a diversity of voices speaking for themselves, providing a unique and sometimes provocative perspective on global events.

Democracy Now Phone: 212-431-9090