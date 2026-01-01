Sundays, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Latino USA is a Peabody Award-winning radio journal of news and culture from a Latino perspective. It is the longest running national Latino news and cultural public radio program, and chronicles how Latinos are living, shaping and changing America. Tune in for in-depth reporting, candid conversations and fascinating stories.

Host and Executive Producer Maria Hinojosa is president and CEO of the Futuro Media Group. Hinojosa’s nearly 30-year career as an award-winning journalist includes reporting for PBS, CBS, WNBC, CNN, NPR, and anchoring the Emmy Award winning talk show Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One. She is the author of two books and has won dozens of awards, including: four Emmys, the John Chancellor Award, the Studs Terkel Community Media Award, two Robert F. Kennedy Awards, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and the Ruben Salazar Lifetime Achievement Award. Hinojosa was the first Latina to anchor a PBS FRONTLINE report: “Lost in Detention” which aired in October 2011 and explored abuse at immigrant detention facilities, garnering attention from Capitol Hill as well as both the mainstream and Spanish-language media.