Mondays, 6:30 - 8:00 PM

Steve Van Middlesworth and John Walsh host Pacific Standard Time. You’ll hear songs from The Great American Songbook written for the musical stage and Hollywood screen by songwriters like Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin, and more. Tune in every Monday at 6:30 right after All Things Considered to hear some of the best singers from the 20th century as well as current artists taking their turns singing the greatest standards of our time.

