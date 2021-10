Fridays, 10:00 PM - Midnight

Join a rotating cast of hosts on Ritmo y Sabor for a musical adventure into the world of Afro-Cuban music, Salsa and Latin jazz from around the globe every Friday, from 10:00 PM until midnight, Pacific Time. Hosts include Pedro Arroyo, David Figueroa, Andy Zink, Jim Dee, Craig Russell, Jimmy Gonzales and Fred Friedman.

Missed the program? You can hear the last show from our On Demand Player.