Fridays, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Science Friday is an award-winning, fact-checked science news program that reminds us how much fun it is to learn something new. Each Friday, journalists Ira Flatow and Flora Lichtman are joined by experts to explore science-related topics from subatomic particles and the human genome to the internet and earthquakes. The show offers in-depth discussion with scientists and others, giving listeners the chance to hear from the people whose work influences their daily lives. SciFri is brain fun for curious people.