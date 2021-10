Sunday, noon - 3 PM

Suzanne Bona hosts Sunday Baroque, a weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. The music may be centuries-old, but it's the perfect antidote for the stress and distractions of our modern lives, so you can relax and recharge for the week ahead.

Missed the program? You can hear the last show from our On Demand Player below.