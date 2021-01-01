Thursdays, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

The Road Home is a weekly radio program of music rooted in American tradition -- a tradition built on musical influences from all over the earth! This show follows a musical journey from home to "out there" to home again. The Road Home is all about Americana, its roots and branches.

Host Marisa Waddell offers up a selection of singers, songwriters and instrumentalists from around the world, influenced by American folk, blues, country, soul, jazz, bluegrass, and lots more. You'll hear deep cuts from well-known artists along with brand new songs from emerging performers. With an emphasis on new releases, expect plenty of hand-picked music that is motivating, joyous, soothing, passionate, uplifting, heart-wrenching, and energizing.

Missed the program? You can hear the last show from our On Demand Player.