Mondays, 2:00PM - 3:00PM

The Splendid Table has been celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it has hosted our nation's conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and has introduced us to generations of food dignitaries.

Recently, Francis Lam was named host of the show. A regular contributor and frequent guest host on The Splendid Table since 2010, Lam is the former Eat columnist for The New York Times Magazine and is Editor-at-Large at Clarkson Potter, a leader in cookbook publishing. For two seasons, Lam was a regular judge on Bravo's hit show, Top Chef Masters, a spinoff of Top Chef, where world-renowned chefs competed against each other in weekly challenges.

The show has been listed on numerous "best of" podcast lists including a recent nod by the Huffington Post's Food Editor as the top food podcast to listen to in 2016. The show also was featured on CNN as one of the top five food podcasts of 2016.