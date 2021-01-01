Mondays, 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM

On Trotamundos, expect to swoon, sing, dance, and ponder while we wander together across the planet. Enjoy a variety of genres leaning toward Latin-inspired jazz, electronic, and contemporary tunes. Celebrate diversity, freedom, and the message in the music with globetrotter David Figueroa every Monday night from 10:00 until midnight. From bhangra to reggae, Afro-beat to samba, David promises that his playlist will make you want to slide into the rhythms as he takes you across borders.

Missed the program? You can hear the last show from our On Demand Player.