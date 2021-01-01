Sundays, 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Each Sunday evening at 5:00 KCBX features Weekend All Things Considered with Michel Martin. Each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.

During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world. Martin interviews newsmakers and contributes her own reporting. Rounding out the mix are the disparate voices of a variety of commentators.

All Things Considered has earned many of journalism's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and the Overseas Press Club Award.