-
Starting this weekend, Central Coast phone users within the 805 area code will need to dial 10 or 11 digits to make every phone call. Calls using just…
-
In late May the California Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved an “area code overlay,” meaning phone companies will start issuing numbers with a new…
-
The Central Coast is well known for being “The 805” based on our area code. There’s even a popular beer named to reflect that fact.It’s been well over a…
-
Public meetings are scheduled later this summer to discuss an upcoming change to the 805 area code.The availability of 805 prefixes is expected to run out…