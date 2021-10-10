© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Against Football

  • Sports
    Against Football
    Guy Rathbun
    ,
    Broadcast date: 9/8/14Almond argues that by watching, cheering, and participating in football culture, we are all complicit in the damage it wreaks even…