A project is in the works to relocate the water pumping barge at Cachuma Lake to accommodate receding lake levels.The shoreline is reaching historic lows,…
Unusually warm and dry weather is expected for the final day of February, similar conditions to what was seen along the Central Coast for most of the…
Santa Barbara's primary water source during a normal year, Lake Cachuma, will figuratively run dry as early as October according to official estimates.…
An emergency addition to the water uptake system at Lake Cachuma will allow the Santa Barbara area to continue pumping, even as the lake level continues…
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday evening the recovery of 22-year-old Isaiah Sanchez's body at Cachuma Lake. It was found…
Boating at Cachuma Lake was closed Saturday while the Sheriff’s Dive Team searched for a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen going underwater Friday…