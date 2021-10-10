California Pubilc Utilities Commission

-
Texas residents have faced thousands of dollars in unexpected electric bills from an unprecedented winter storm last month.But it’s unlikely California…
The consumer watchdog arm of the California Public Utilities Commission says millions of Pacific Gas & Electric customers should not have to bear the…
San Luis Obispo County has officially joined state proceedings related to the closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. The state's last nuclear power…
This week there is a key event related to the proposed closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County. The state agency with…
In late May the California Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved an “area code overlay,” meaning phone companies will start issuing numbers with a new…