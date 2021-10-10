Community Water Center

-
An estimated 44,000 Central Coast households get their tap water from wells, and many of those wells— particularly in the Salinas Valley—are contaminated…
4/2/20 UPDATE: On Thursday, California's governor signed an executive order directing a statewide moratorium on water shutoffs. Over a dozen environmental…
California farmers and environmental justice leaders are joining forces to support a bill that would help fund clean drinking water programs. To pay for…
Water advocacy leaders in California are calling for the state government to permanently invest in water infrastructure--noting that over 300 California…