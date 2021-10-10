© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Day Sponsor

  • KCBX
    Coastal Cleanup Day September 16th
    Run date: 9/6/2017Support for KCBX comes from Central Coast Salmon Enhancement, Village Creek Plaza, and Rootamental, partnering to bring you Coastal…
  • KCBX
    North SLO County Concert Assoc.
    Run Date: 8/12 & 8/30/2017Support comes from our day sponsor, Kent Cope, and the North SLO County Concert Association, inviting you to hear Pianist Thomas…
  • KCBX
    ?Old Goats & Little Kids Grandparent's Day Celebration (9/4/17 & 9/5/17)
    Support comes the Rotary Club of Los Osos, presenting their Grandparent’s Day Family Fun Day this Sunday at the South Bay Community Center. Festivities…
  • KCBX
    Taylor &Syfan Consulting Engineers (8/18/17)
    Support for KCBX comes from our Day Sponsor, Taylor and Syfan* Consulting Engineers, Incorporated, thanking Kelly on her 20th anniversary for helping to…
  • KCBX
    Bayfront Inn (8/4/17)
    Support for KCBX comes from our Day Sponsor, the Bayfront Inn at the waterfront in Morro Bay, a pet-friendly hotel on the Embarcadero with views of the…
  • KCBX
    Amphora Gallery (8/25/17)
    Support for KCBX comes from our Day Sponsor, Amphora* Gallery in Cambria, featuring Art Pottery and paintings from six local artists. Open every day…
  • KCBX
    Carmina Burana
    Support comes from the SLO Master Chorale, presenting Carmina Burana* at the PAC* on May 20th and 21st, with the Central Coast Children's Choir, Ballet…
  • KCBX
    Open Studios Art Tour
    Support for KCBX comes from Richard and Kersti Lasiewski* inviting you to visit their Arroyo Grande “Artglass” studio as part of the Open Studios Art Tour…
  • KCBX
    MMOrganics (5/9/17 & 5/11/17)
    Support comes from M M Organics in Paso Robles, producing Estate organic walnuts, walnut oil, walnut butter, sprouted walnuts and their organic port-style…
  • KCBX
    FineLine Organizing (5/18/2017)
    Support for KCBX comes from our Day Sponsor, Fine Line Organizing, helping older adults who wish to downsize, declutter, and sort their belongings. Learn…
Load More