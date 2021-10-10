© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

dialysis

  • screen_shot_2018-10-18_at_11.26.58_am.png
    Elections
    Midterms 2018: Proposition 8
    Proposition 8 - the dialysis measure - has become one of the most contentious, and confusing, items on the ballot. Tangi Foster is one of about 140,000…