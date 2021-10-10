© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FCC

  • Government
    Net Neutrality rules
    Fred Munroe
    ,
    In December, the FCC voted to roll back the 2015 Net Neutrality rules. What is Net Neutrality, and what does this mean for individuals and businesses?…