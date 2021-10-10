fee-to-trust

-
The same architect who helped design the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington DC is working on a new cultural center and museum coming to…
-
In Santa Barbara County's Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ land parcel known as Camp 4 got a step closer to permanent status as…
-
Although the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians succeeded in their efforts to fold the 'Camp 4' property into the Chumash reservation through a federal…
-
Residents in the Santa Ynez Valley are holding a public meeting Thursday to discuss their efforts to block the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians from…