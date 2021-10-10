-
A massive solar project planned near the Monterey- San Luis Obispo County line will be paid for in part by Apple Computer, and could be the largest solar…
A massive solar project in southeastern Monterey County got a unanimous thumbs up Wednesday from the Monterey County Planning Commission.First Solar…
Plans to build a large solar project in the Cuyama Valley now have the unanimous support of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.The supervisors…
UPDATE: July 22, 2014 at 5:53 p.m.The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to approve plans for a large solar…