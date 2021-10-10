incarceration

-
At the end of a prison sentence, there’s a lot to do—get a driver’s license, reunite with family, find a job. Acting in a play isn’t usually on that list.…
Broadcast date: 6/22/2017In the past 30 years the State of California has added 21 new state prisons, and with this the prison population has expanded…
Broadcast date: 12/29/2014America is the leading industrial country for incarcerated citizens, but Maya Schenwar envisions the possibility of a future…
Americans spend nearly ten times more to imprison a child then we would to educate them. In her book, Burning Down the House, Nell Bernstein reveals that…