Mesa Refinery Watch Group

-
Opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project celebrated Tuesday after the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted three to one to deny the…
-
The proposal by Phillips 66 to increase the number of trains bringing crude oil to its Santa Maria refinery will not move forward with a recommendation by…
-
A plan to increase oil-by-train shipments to the Phillip 66 refinery in southern San Luis Obispo County has energy workers, community groups, and a…
-
Large construction projects are visible in and around the western edge of the Trilogy community on the Nipomo Mesa, where views of the Oceano Dunes and…