© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mokume Gane

  • mokume_gane_midgett.jpg
    Arts
    Steve Midgett Discusses Mokume Gane
    Crissa Hewitt and Steven deLuque visit with internationally recognized jeweler and metalsmith Steve Midgett. He specializes in a Japanese metal technique…