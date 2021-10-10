-
The Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD) Board passed a Stage IV Water Shortage resolution back on July 27, bringing new conservation goals into…
-
Residents of the Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD) will soon experience some changes to their local water supply. The chemical used to treat the…
-
Customers of the Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD) will be paying more for water in the coming months as the District hooks up to an additional…
-
The community of Nipomo is seeing a rash of thefts involving the brass caps on fire hydrants.The Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD) says at least…