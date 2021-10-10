-
An estimated 44,000 Central Coast households get their tap water from wells, and many of those wells— particularly in the Salinas Valley—are contaminated…
California farmers and environmental justice leaders are joining forces to support a bill that would help fund clean drinking water programs. To pay for…
Horacio Amezquita has lived at the San Jerardo Cooperative, just southeast of Salinas, since 1979, when he was 18 years old.He had immigrated to the…
Water advocacy leaders in California are calling for the state government to permanently invest in water infrastructure--noting that over 300 California…