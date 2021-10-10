-
Being an Olympic bobsledder from Monterey sounds out of the box. And that’s why Nick Cunningham tried out for the U.S.A. men’s bobsled team. He had just…
Many residents of Santa Maria and the Central Coast turned out to cheer on their local Olympic favorite, 23-year-old Josh Prenot as he swam to a silver…
Dozens of people cheered at a viewing party in Santa Maria Thursday night as hometown favorite Josh Prenot broke an American record for the 200 meter…
A teenager from Santa Maria High School has earned a chance to compete to represent the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de…