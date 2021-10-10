Pacific Gas and Electric Company

-
As of Wednesday, all of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties remain off the list for current public safety power shutoffs taking place…
-
State regulators have approved Pacific Gas & Electric’s plan to close the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, California's last nuclear power generating facility.…
-
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the state agency that regulates utility companies held a public hearing on San Luis Obispo County's Diablo Canyon Power…
-
A judge’s decision issued Wednesday paves the way for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant to close in 2025, if that decision is ratified by the full…
-
This week there is a key event related to the proposed closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County. The state agency with…
-
This week Central Coast congressman Rep. Salud Carbajal is hosting a town hall meeting specifically about the announced closure of the Diablo Canyon Power…
-
Discussions this week on the proposed 2025 closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant took a look at the safety of having a years-long transition from full…
-
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) this week issued a $400,000 fine to Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for safety code violations. The…
-
Pacific Gas and Electric has agreed to pay out $85 million to San Luis Obispo County and several Central Coast cities and public schools to help ease the…