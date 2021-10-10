-
A new exhibit documenting the local Black Lives Matter movement is open for virtual viewing at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.The exhibit is titled "We…
Girls Rock Santa Barbara is a local nonprofit that brings together aspiring young artists with professional mentors in the music industry. High…
Cal Poly University is hosting its first Art Galley of the new school year, "Photography now" , which exhibits modern photography with a vintage twist and…
Broadcast date: 8/20/14The photo gracing the Pinnacles National Park Facebook Page and 2015 Season Pass was taken by Central Coast resident Jason Hickman.…
This month Ears on Art celebrates its 15th year on air. Steven deLuque and Crissa Hewitt celebrate by interviewing identical twin brothers Jerome and Joel…