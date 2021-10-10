-
January’s extreme rainfall — though a welcome blessing for many— posed a serious problem for San Luis Obispo county’s homeless community. 57 people lined…
Designs for a new Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo are moving forward after unanimous approval Wednesday night by the city's Planning…
On Tuesday, the City of San Luis Obispo, the Downtown Association and United Way will present a check for $8500 to the Friends of Prado Day Center.A…
Services for the homeless in San Luis Obispo are set to expand greatly as plans for a new homeless center are moving forward with an infusion of $500,000…