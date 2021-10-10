public safety power shutoff

-
Strong, damaging winds have prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to shut off electricity for parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and CalFire…
KCBX's Greta Mart speaks with San Luis Obispo County top election official Tommy Gong about what is different in this November 3, 2020 election: the…
As peak fire season continues, the possibility of planned power shutoffs throughout the state still looms. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) says its…
The most recent announcement from energy company, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), listed San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties as “elevated”…
The city of Santa Barbara has been added to the list of Central Coast communities facing a power shutoff this weekend. The Santa Barbara police department…
As of Wednesday, all of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties remain off the list for current public safety power shutoffs taking place…