A date has been set for appeal hearings in the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail plan. In early March, county officials will revisit a proposal by the oil company…
The proposal by Phillips 66 to increase the number of trains bringing crude oil to its Santa Maria refinery will not move forward with a recommendation by…
A hearing is set for Thursday and Friday for the public to finally sound off on the Phillips 66 rail spur proposal.The project would increase the number…
A public hearing regarding the Phillips 66 Rail Spur Project in San Luis Obispo County is scheduled for early February. The Final Environmental Impact…
The non-partisan San Luis Obispo County League of Women Voters took a stand this summer against the proposed Phillips 66 oil train project.The oil company…
Santa Barbara County and City leaders will be take part in a community meeting Monday night to discuss the proposed Phillips 66 oil train project.A…
The City of San Luis Obispo is the latest municipality in California to voice concern over plans to build a rail connector to the Phillips 66 refinery…